- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to distribute ₹1000 rights grant to additional beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme and deliver address.
- Starting today, Chennai Corporation to collect revised charges for building approval.
- Heavy rain forecast and landslips have led to the cancellation of NMR train services till November 16.
- Ministers Nehru and Muthusamy to review monsoon preparedness measures and talk to the press in Coimbatore.
- The new Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, will arrive for his first visit to Puducherry on Friday; to meet LG, CM and directors of French institutions.
- Union Minister of State for I&B and Fisheries L. Murugan to address media in Chennai.
- Forest dept holds awareness for noise-free deepavali in the Nilgiris.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition that seeks a direction to the authorities to ensure that the meeting of the State-Level Coordination Committee on Crop Insurance was convened to finalise the insurance scheme for kharif crops for Thanjavur district.
