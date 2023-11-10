November 10, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to distribute ₹1000 rights grant to additional beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme and deliver address. Starting today, Chennai Corporation to collect revised charges for building approval. Heavy rain forecast and landslips have led to the cancellation of NMR train services till November 16. Ministers Nehru and Muthusamy to review monsoon preparedness measures and talk to the press in Coimbatore. The new Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, will arrive for his first visit to Puducherry on Friday; to meet LG, CM and directors of French institutions. Union Minister of State for I&B and Fisheries L. Murugan to address media in Chennai. Forest dept holds awareness for noise-free deepavali in the Nilgiris. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition that seeks a direction to the authorities to ensure that the meeting of the State-Level Coordination Committee on Crop Insurance was convened to finalise the insurance scheme for kharif crops for Thanjavur district.

