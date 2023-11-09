November 09, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

A cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea may influence rains in many places over T.N. on Friday. Following overnight rain, holiday declared for schools in Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts. MLAs of Anthiyur and Hanur in Karnataka along with forest officials visited Kuttaiyur village on the T.N.-Karnataka border to study the proposal for laying a road and allowing construction materials through forest area to the village. The Chennai City police commissioner suspended a police constable of Otteri for taking a smartwatch from an 18-year-old youth during vehicle check in Perambur. Around 1300 principals of government schools threatened to go on fast to protect their jobs as the school education department has planned to de promote them based on a high court litigation. Speaker M. Appavu to inspect the river-linking project in the tail-end areas Farmers in Melur, Madurai District to stage a protest demanding release of water for irrigation Cybercrime police in Coimbatore arrested a man who circulated morphed images of several women on social media platforms. To prevent people from dumping garbage in open places, Salem Corporation covered the places with a net and displayed a board warning not to dump garbage.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

