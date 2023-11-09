- A cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea may influence rains in many places over T.N. on Friday.
- Following overnight rain, holiday declared for schools in Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts.
- MLAs of Anthiyur and Hanur in Karnataka along with forest officials visited Kuttaiyur village on the T.N.-Karnataka border to study the proposal for laying a road and allowing construction materials through forest area to the village.
- The Chennai City police commissioner suspended a police constable of Otteri for taking a smartwatch from an 18-year-old youth during vehicle check in Perambur.
- Around 1300 principals of government schools threatened to go on fast to protect their jobs as the school education department has planned to de promote them based on a high court litigation.
- Speaker M. Appavu to inspect the river-linking project in the tail-end areas
- Farmers in Melur, Madurai District to stage a protest demanding release of water for irrigation
- Cybercrime police in Coimbatore arrested a man who circulated morphed images of several women on social media platforms.
- To prevent people from dumping garbage in open places, Salem Corporation covered the places with a net and displayed a board warning not to dump garbage.
