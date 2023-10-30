October 30, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other leaders from various political parties will participate in the 116th birth anniversary.celebrations of Muthuramalinga Thevar and 61st guru puja ceremony at Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district. Madras University has informed police about a lecture on the war in Palestine to be held on Tuesday. Its VC convenor committee has been sent a letter by a BJP functionary seeking a ban on the event. The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for a flyover at Aavin junction in Madurai. Ramanathapuram district collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions following rain. Pondicherry Chief Minister will inaugurate nursing college at Medical College.

