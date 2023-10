October 12, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

In two instances of police encounters, one each in Avadi and Chengalpattu, 3 history sheeters are shot down. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition seeking direction to the authorities to take necessary steps to protect Tamirabharani river. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to launch ‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ from the Secretariat in Chennai today. Tamil Nadu Waqf Board Chairman M. Abdul Rahman to meet the press in his office this morning.

