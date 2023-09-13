September 13, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Inauguration of UPASI conference and exhibition on plantation commodities.

HC Madurai Bench to hear the bail petition of Sridhar, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.

Prices of most vegetables ease at the Koyambedu wholesale market. Tomato prices that spiralled above ₹200 a kg in retail market are now sold for ₹20-25 a kg.

City Police has issued a set of guidelines to the organizers of Vinayaga Chaturthi procession and idol installation.

Tambaram Police arrested a 26-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh for smuggling ganja.

NHAI to construct trumpet interchange connecting ECR with CPRR at Poonjeri.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT