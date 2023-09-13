- Inauguration of UPASI conference and exhibition on plantation commodities.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the bail petition of Sridhar, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.
- Prices of most vegetables ease at the Koyambedu wholesale market. Tomato prices that spiralled above ₹200 a kg in retail market are now sold for ₹20-25 a kg.
- City Police has issued a set of guidelines to the organizers of Vinayaga Chaturthi procession and idol installation.
- Tambaram Police arrested a 26-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh for smuggling ganja.
- NHAI to construct trumpet interchange connecting ECR with CPRR at Poonjeri.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE