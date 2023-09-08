ADVERTISEMENT

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

September 08, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments to look out for from Tamil Nadu on September 8, 2023

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bureau

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

1. State SC/ST commission chairman Sivakumar to chair review meeting in Tirunelveli.

2. Madurai Bench of Madras HC to pass orders on the bail petition filed by Sattankulam custodial deaths case accused Raghu Ganesh. It will also hear the bail petition filed by Sattankulam custodial deaths case accused Sridhar.

3. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate through video conference a newly constructed godown at the Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation Limited premises at Tiruvappur in Pudukottai.

4. Puducherry Opposition Leader R. Siva of DMK hits out at Lt. Governor for her remarks against A. Raja for his critique of Sanatana Dharma.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

