August 12, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Protests have erupted after Neyveli Lignite Corporation attempted to seize lands that it had already compensated the farmers for. The farmers fear of destroying standing crops after land seizure. The artificial intelligence -based elephant monitoring system to avoid elephant deaths on rail tracks in Coimbatore Forest Division is nearing completion. With both Houses of Parliament passing an amendment to the CAA Act 2005, representatives of the shrimp hatchery industry in the State are positively buoyant. They hope that the amendments will help bring about an increase in production, which means expansion of facilities and providing job opportunities for for more people. Public Works Department will start work to provide infrastructure facilities in 418 government schools across various districts by this month end. The Cyber Crime Wing Police has launched a new system to trace stolen/missing mobile phones. TNCC SC department office bearers visit SC students attacked for complaining about casteist harassment in Nanguneri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT