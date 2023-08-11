- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will administer anti-drug pledges to a record 1 crore students in educational institutions across the State. He will also launch a mass destruction of 12,000 kg of ganja seized by the Tamil Nadu police on Friday.
- The Railway Workshop at Tiruchi emerged first among other workshops in the country to convert, within a year, 176 old passenger coaches into new-generation automobile carriers to transport newly manufactured two-wheelers and four-wheelers.
- A new lounge will be opened at the new integrated terminal of Chennai airport for international passengers more than a month after the terminal became a fully operational.
- Residents of Uthandi are planning to go on a protest seeking encroachments in OSR land to be cleared.
- A daily wage labourer was electrocuted while engaged in decorating for a temple festival in Pozhichalur on Thursday night.
