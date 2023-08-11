August 11, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will administer anti-drug pledges to a record 1 crore students in educational institutions across the State. He will also launch a mass destruction of 12,000 kg of ganja seized by the Tamil Nadu police on Friday. The Railway Workshop at Tiruchi emerged first among other workshops in the country to convert, within a year, 176 old passenger coaches into new-generation automobile carriers to transport newly manufactured two-wheelers and four-wheelers. A new lounge will be opened at the new integrated terminal of Chennai airport for international passengers more than a month after the terminal became a fully operational. Residents of Uthandi are planning to go on a protest seeking encroachments in OSR land to be cleared. A daily wage labourer was electrocuted while engaged in decorating for a temple festival in Pozhichalur on Thursday night.

