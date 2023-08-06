August 06, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

President Droupadi Murmu to deliver the University of Madras convocation address. President Droupadi Murmu is to unveil a portrait of late Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar in Raj Bhavan, Chennai this evening. She is also to rename Durbar Hall as ‘Bharathiar Mandapam’ PM to unveil foundation stone through video conferencing for the redevelopment of Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram and Thanjavur railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Amrit Bharat stations to be inaugurated in Virudhunagar and Tenkasi. Forest Department expands investigation to Kerala in connection with the recent smuggling of one tonne of sandalwood. As a cascading effect of a steep increase in prices of vegetables, rice and other commodities, hoteliers in Tiruchi increase the prices of food items. Kancheepuram police are searching for the gang that murdered a youth Albert in Sunguvarchathiram by hurling a country bomb on Saturday night. LG, and CM to participate in the virtual launch by PM of the Amrit Bharat Scheme for the redevelopment of railway stations, including Puducherry , and unveil a plaque.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT