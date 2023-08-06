- President Droupadi Murmu to deliver the University of Madras convocation address.
- President Droupadi Murmu is to unveil a portrait of late Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar in Raj Bhavan, Chennai this evening. She is also to rename Durbar Hall as ‘Bharathiar Mandapam’
- PM to unveil foundation stone through video conferencing for the redevelopment of Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram and Thanjavur railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
- Amrit Bharat stations to be inaugurated in Virudhunagar and Tenkasi.
- Forest Department expands investigation to Kerala in connection with the recent smuggling of one tonne of sandalwood.
- As a cascading effect of a steep increase in prices of vegetables, rice and other commodities, hoteliers in Tiruchi increase the prices of food items.
- Kancheepuram police are searching for the gang that murdered a youth Albert in Sunguvarchathiram by hurling a country bomb on Saturday night.
- LG, and CM to participate in the virtual launch by PM of the Amrit Bharat Scheme for the redevelopment of railway stations, including Puducherry , and unveil a plaque.
