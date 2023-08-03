August 03, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to take steps to protect the Thamirabharani river. BJP State president Annamalai continues his padayatra at Alangudi in the Pudukottai district. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru is participating in a function and distributing bicycles to school students in Salem on Thursday. Tiruchi MP Thirunavukkarasar seeks accommodation for Class 10 pass-outs at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Ponmalai campus or in other KV campuses in the city. Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting to adopt a resolution on naming a road after orator Nellai Kannan. 11th Puducherry Film Festival press meet. SDPI State president Nellai Mubarak’s press meet. Aadi Perukku celebrations in Tiruchi

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT