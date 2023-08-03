- HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to take steps to protect the Thamirabharani river.
- BJP State president Annamalai continues his padayatra at Alangudi in the Pudukottai district.
- Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru is participating in a function and distributing bicycles to school students in Salem on Thursday.
- Tiruchi MP Thirunavukkarasar seeks accommodation for Class 10 pass-outs at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Ponmalai campus or in other KV campuses in the city.
- Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting to adopt a resolution on naming a road after orator Nellai Kannan.
- 11th Puducherry Film Festival press meet.
- SDPI State president Nellai Mubarak’s press meet.
- Aadi Perukku celebrations in Tiruchi
