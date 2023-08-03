  1. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to take steps to protect the Thamirabharani river.
  2. BJP State president Annamalai continues his padayatra at Alangudi in the Pudukottai district.
  3. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru is participating in a function and distributing bicycles to school students in Salem on Thursday.
  4. Tiruchi MP Thirunavukkarasar seeks accommodation for Class 10 pass-outs at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Ponmalai campus or in other KV campuses in the city.
  5. Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting to adopt a resolution on naming a road after orator Nellai Kannan.
  6. 11th Puducherry Film Festival press meet.
  7. SDPI State president Nellai Mubarak’s press meet.
  8. Aadi Perukku celebrations in Tiruchi