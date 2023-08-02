- Madras Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to register a case and investigate a complaint of misappropriation of funds at the Pondicherry University.
- NLCIL launches permanent flood management work on Paravanar canal.
- CPI(M) leader Balakrishnan press meet in Coimbatore.
- BJP State president K. Annamalai’s yatra at Thirumayam and Aranthangi in Pudukottai district
- Members of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association want the T.N. government to post adequate infrastructure and personnel for the Kalignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam.
