August 01, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Two history sheeters were shot dead by police in Guduvanchery near Chennai in the early hours. Police said they were shot in retaliation as they attacked a sub-inspector on night rounds. Eight products from India will be given GI today in Chennai. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition that complains about the battery-operated vehicles under repair which hinders waste collection. Petitioner seeks a direction to Madurai Corporation to take steps to maintain them properly. Local holiday declared in Erode on August 3 on account of Theeran Chinnamalai Memorial Day. Puducherry Transport Department floats tenders for 60 e-rickshaws.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

