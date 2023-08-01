- Two history sheeters were shot dead by police in Guduvanchery near Chennai in the early hours. Police said they were shot in retaliation as they attacked a sub-inspector on night rounds.
- Eight products from India will be given GI today in Chennai.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition that complains about the battery-operated vehicles under repair which hinders waste collection. Petitioner seeks a direction to Madurai Corporation to take steps to maintain them properly.
- Local holiday declared in Erode on August 3 on account of Theeran Chinnamalai Memorial Day.
- Puducherry Transport Department floats tenders for 60 e-rickshaws.
