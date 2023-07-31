July 31, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

A makhna that was translocated from Dharmapuri to the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in February was captured for the third time near Pollachi on Monday morning. Landowners in Mel Valayamadevi were constantly informed of the land requirement for permanent diversion works of Paravanar but physical possession of land could not be taken up due to resistance from landowners, says NLC India Ltd. CM Stalin to inaugurate ‘Smart Classrooms’ in schools of Radhapuram constituency through videoconferencing. Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan to conduct nspections in Coimbatore on Monday. Food Minster Sakkarapani to hold inspections and review in Krishnagiri. Koyambedu police arrested three suspects who were allegedly involved in a series of mobile phone snatching offences.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT