July 30, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Despite moderate rains over the last few weeks, water levels in the reservoirs in the Nilgiris district are still quite low, leading to concerns that there could be water shortages. AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to attend party workers’ meeting. Minister P. Moorthy to tour Madurai district and lay stones for new projects and dedicate completed works. Virudhunagar Congress MP Manickam Tagore press meet. Actor and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) president R. Sarathkumar is participating in his party function on Sunday in Salem. Puducherry Agriculture Minister to flag off environmental conservation awareness campaign. All India Insurance Employees Association demands merger of public sector insurance companies to protect them and recruit candidates for various posts to provide services more effectively

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT