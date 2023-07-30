- Despite moderate rains over the last few weeks, water levels in the reservoirs in the Nilgiris district are still quite low, leading to concerns that there could be water shortages.
- AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to attend party workers’ meeting.
- Minister P. Moorthy to tour Madurai district and lay stones for new projects and dedicate completed works.
- Virudhunagar Congress MP Manickam Tagore press meet.
- Actor and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) president R. Sarathkumar is participating in his party function on Sunday in Salem.
- Puducherry Agriculture Minister to flag off environmental conservation awareness campaign.
- All India Insurance Employees Association demands merger of public sector insurance companies to protect them and recruit candidates for various posts to provide services more effectively
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
