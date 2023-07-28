July 28, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in Tamil Nadu today on a two-day political visit. He will address a meeting in Rameswaram and also flag off a yatra to be undertaken by party State president K. Annamalai. HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on the batch of petitions filed by I-T officials who sought the cancellation of bail granted to those who attacked the officials when they went to search the premises of the acquaintances of Minister Senthilbalaji in Karur district. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss to lead protest against NLCIL land acquisition in Neyveli. Moth week being celebrated with field observations in the Nilgiris. Chennai Corporation council meeting on Friday. TN Minister for Finance and Minister In-Charge of Tirunelveli district Thangam Thennarasu to inspect special camps for registering applications for getting Mahalir Urimai Thogai and distributes loans to beneficiaries. Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar meets Rahulkanth , who tops the vetrinary medical list, at his house at Poyyur in Ariyalur district. Law Minister Regupathy to inaugurate the 6th edition of the 10-day Book Fair organised jointly by the TN Science Movement and the District Administration at Pudukottai. COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitigation during the 4th ECSWG in Chennai. Students will exhibit the prototype of products they have developed as part of competition held in IIT Madras.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT