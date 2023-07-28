- BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in Tamil Nadu today on a two-day political visit. He will address a meeting in Rameswaram and also flag off a yatra to be undertaken by party State president K. Annamalai.
- HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on the batch of petitions filed by I-T officials who sought the cancellation of bail granted to those who attacked the officials when they went to search the premises of the acquaintances of Minister Senthilbalaji in Karur district.
- PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss to lead protest against NLCIL land acquisition in Neyveli.
- Moth week being celebrated with field observations in the Nilgiris.
- Chennai Corporation council meeting on Friday.
- TN Minister for Finance and Minister In-Charge of Tirunelveli district Thangam Thennarasu to inspect special camps for registering applications for getting Mahalir Urimai Thogai and distributes loans to beneficiaries.
- Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar meets Rahulkanth , who tops the vetrinary medical list, at his house at Poyyur in Ariyalur district.
- Law Minister Regupathy to inaugurate the 6th edition of the 10-day Book Fair organised jointly by the TN Science Movement and the District Administration at Pudukottai.
- COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitigation during the 4th ECSWG in Chennai.
- Students will exhibit the prototype of products they have developed as part of competition held in IIT Madras.
