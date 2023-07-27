- BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in Tamil Nadu today on a two-day political visit. He will address a meeting in Rameswaram and also flag off a yatra to be undertaken by party State president K. Annamalai.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate a State-level agricultural exhibition in Tiruchi. He will also dedicate projects completed under the Smart City Scheme in Thanjavur
- DME commences counselling for medical seats under the 7.5% preferential category in State quota seats to begin today
- Chennai Corporation launches QR Codes for receiving feedback from residents at 1,500 locations where major public assets such as hospitals and parks are located in the city.
- NHAI has started work to widen the ROB at Paranur on the Chennai-Tiruchi Highway. The embankment is being trimmed so that the new structure can come up at the location.
- On the sideline of the G20 4th ECSWG meeting in Chennai, 39 industries from different countries come together for a coalition on resource efficiency, circular economy.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to protect the Thamirabharani river.
- NIT Director Aghila press meet.
- The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association welcomed the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to give ₹1 to milk producers as an incentive for one litre of milk. The Association urged the government to relax the norms for the incentive to benefit more farmers
- Minister S. Muthusamy to distribute free bicycles to school students in Erode
- A dialysis scheme based on the successful model in Gujarat is to be implemented in phases in Puducherry and Karaikal.
