July 27, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in Tamil Nadu today on a two-day political visit. He will address a meeting in Rameswaram and also flag off a yatra to be undertaken by party State president K. Annamalai. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate a State-level agricultural exhibition in Tiruchi. He will also dedicate projects completed under the Smart City Scheme in Thanjavur DME commences counselling for medical seats under the 7.5% preferential category in State quota seats to begin today Chennai Corporation launches QR Codes for receiving feedback from residents at 1,500 locations where major public assets such as hospitals and parks are located in the city. NHAI has started work to widen the ROB at Paranur on the Chennai-Tiruchi Highway. The embankment is being trimmed so that the new structure can come up at the location. On the sideline of the G20 4th ECSWG meeting in Chennai, 39 industries from different countries come together for a coalition on resource efficiency, circular economy. HC Madurai Bench to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to protect the Thamirabharani river. NIT Director Aghila press meet. The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association welcomed the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to give ₹1 to milk producers as an incentive for one litre of milk. The Association urged the government to relax the norms for the incentive to benefit more farmers Minister S. Muthusamy to distribute free bicycles to school students in Erode A dialysis scheme based on the successful model in Gujarat is to be implemented in phases in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

