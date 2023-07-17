- ED conducts searches at premises linked to Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy in Chennai and Villupuram.
- BJP president J.P. Nadda invites Chief Minister and founder president of AINRC N. Rangasamy for an NDA meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.
- Traders close shops in Melapalayam in Tirunelveli in protest against registration of cases against corporation councillors from Melapalayam.
- Demonstration in front of two colleges in Palayamkottai against common syllabus.
- CPI-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam State gèneral secretary, Sami Natarajan press meet on Cauvery water release.
- NHAI opens the Ganesha Point flyover in Tiruchi for a trial run.
- Avadi Police Commissioner Shankar goes night rounds to check the movements of anti social elements.
Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT