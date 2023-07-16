- Health Minister to Release Merit List for MBBS BDS admission.
- Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale press meet in Puducherry.
- Irula snake catchers and snake rescuers from Chennai Forest Division to share their experiences at an event organised by the Wildlife Portal of India in view of World Snake Day.
- Evidence, a Madurai based NGO urges the government to prevent caste atrocities in the State.
- The Nilgiris Collector orders a building to be demolished for flouting rules.
- Chief secretary inspects school, hospital in Sivaganga.
- Tiruchi NCC Group cadets excel in inter-directorate shooting competitions held at Thiruvananthapuram bagging medals.
