July 16, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

Health Minister to Release Merit List for MBBS BDS admission. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale press meet in Puducherry. Irula snake catchers and snake rescuers from Chennai Forest Division to share their experiences at an event organised by the Wildlife Portal of India in view of World Snake Day. Evidence, a Madurai based NGO urges the government to prevent caste atrocities in the State. The Nilgiris Collector orders a building to be demolished for flouting rules. Chief secretary inspects school, hospital in Sivaganga. Tiruchi NCC Group cadets excel in inter-directorate shooting competitions held at Thiruvananthapuram bagging medals.

