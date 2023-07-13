July 13, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

T.N. Higher Education Minister to release engineering counselling schedule today. QR codes were introduced at Ooty Government Botanical Garden to give information to visitors about history of trees planted at the Garden. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the petition that sought a direction to the authorities to provide adequate infrastructure in central prisons, special prisons for women and borstal schools so that advocates can hold video conferences with prisoners to discuss their cases. Dairy Minister Mano Thangaraj to review Aavin operations in Coimbatore. T.N. CM to inaugurate working women’s hostel in Tirunelveli through videoconferencing. Chennai Corporation to launch a comprehensive rehabilitation programme for persons engaged in the act of begging.

