- Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Chennai. He will attend a meeting of party functionaries in the city in the morning and will be addressing a public meeting in Vellore in the afternoon.
- Delay in onboarding candidates recruited through placement drives could hurt the next batch this year.
- Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to inaugurate a two-tier bus stand, Bose Maidan, Nehru Auditorium, and Periyar Super Market in Salem on Sunday.
- Chennai Corporation will develop infrastructure to integrate various modes of transportation near MRTS stations. The stretch from Chepauk to Adambakkam will be developed in the first phase.
- 45-year-old killed after being hit by a tractor in Tiruvallur.
- Private tanker lorries go on strike in some parts of Chennai.
- Work to clean up the remnants of oil leaks from an underground pipeline belonging to BPCL at Tondiarpet has come to a close with the US-based company removing its equipment from the site after 7.5 years.
- With the monsoon season underway, Gudalur forest division conducts awareness campaigns to mitigate human-elephant interactions.
- Special team of crime against women and children wing in central zone trace 26 missing children in nine districts as a part of state wide drive.
- PMK may decide to file a defamation case against Thirumavalavan for his recent speech where in it seems as though he was making value judgements based on caste.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT