June 11, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Chennai. He will attend a meeting of party functionaries in the city in the morning and will be addressing a public meeting in Vellore in the afternoon. Delay in onboarding candidates recruited through placement drives could hurt the next batch this year. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to inaugurate a two-tier bus stand, Bose Maidan, Nehru Auditorium, and Periyar Super Market in Salem on Sunday. Chennai Corporation will develop infrastructure to integrate various modes of transportation near MRTS stations. The stretch from Chepauk to Adambakkam will be developed in the first phase. 45-year-old killed after being hit by a tractor in Tiruvallur. Private tanker lorries go on strike in some parts of Chennai. Work to clean up the remnants of oil leaks from an underground pipeline belonging to BPCL at Tondiarpet has come to a close with the US-based company removing its equipment from the site after 7.5 years. With the monsoon season underway, Gudalur forest division conducts awareness campaigns to mitigate human-elephant interactions. Special team of crime against women and children wing in central zone trace 26 missing children in nine districts as a part of state wide drive. PMK may decide to file a defamation case against Thirumavalavan for his recent speech where in it seems as though he was making value judgements based on caste.

