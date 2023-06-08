June 08, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Erode Additional Collector Manish Narnaware complains to Chief Secretary alleging harassment on casteist lines while working under senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi at the Greater Chennai Corporation last year. He posted his complaint on Twitter early on June 8 morning and deleted it within hours. Electricity consumers across sectors fear a hike in electricity charges from July 1 as TNERC had permitted annual upward revision. Nature enthusiasts raise concern over the use of firecrackers to drive out the wild elephant nicknamed Baahubali near Coimbatore. With monsoon season setting in, the fire and rescue department is gearing up to face challenges posed to human lives in the Nilgiris. The BJP and a few organisations raised objections to changing the names of Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose Maidan and Nehru Auditorium in Salem City. These places are soon to be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The BJP announced it would protest in a big way if the government changed the names of national leaders. TN CM to declare (through video conference) open technology block at government ITI at Tiruverumbur near Tiruchi. CM Stalin to inaugurate TATA’s technology centre at ITI, Pettai via video conference. WRD Minister Durai Murugan to inspect desilting works in Nagapattinam district ahead of CM’s visit. Puducherry CM to launch drinking water project in suburban Uruvaiar. The Fisheries Department has called for EOI from interested parties for concept proposals to set up an ornamental fish park at Kolathur, Chennai. The expert committee to identify and fill posts under the 4% reservation for persons with disabilities has been reconstituted. Ambattur Police in Chennai arrested a driver of cash management firm who fled with ₹35 lakh cash in a van.

