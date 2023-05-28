May 28, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

T. N. Governor to swear in Sanjay Kumar Gangapura as Chief Justice of Madras High Court. IT searches on premises of persons linked to Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji continues in Karur for the third consecutive day. Pondy Chief Minister reiterates case for Rs. 2,328 crore as special Central assistance at NITI Aayog meeting. Summer festival season’s concludes today in Nilgiris today. The summer festival and flower show will conclude in Yercaud. Tamil Nadu ended fiscal 2022-23 with gross market borrowing of Rs. 87,000 crore and was the top borrowing state. However, experts said the quality of borrowing is improving, as borrowing is channelised towards capital assets.. Coimbatore district authorities ordered to refrain from axing two 100-year-old trees.. BJP functionary Sasikala pushpa’s son arrested for drunken driving by the traffic police. Jallikattu at Avoor in Pudukottai district.

Track latest news from Tamil Nadu here.

