Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- T. N. Governor to swear in Sanjay Kumar Gangapura as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.
- IT searches on premises of persons linked to Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji continues in Karur for the third consecutive day.
- Pondy Chief Minister reiterates case for Rs. 2,328 crore as special Central assistance at NITI Aayog meeting.
- Summer festival season’s concludes today in Nilgiris today. The summer festival and flower show will conclude in Yercaud.
- Tamil Nadu ended fiscal 2022-23 with gross market borrowing of Rs. 87,000 crore and was the top borrowing state. However, experts said the quality of borrowing is improving, as borrowing is channelised towards capital assets..
- Coimbatore district authorities ordered to refrain from axing two 100-year-old trees..
- BJP functionary Sasikala pushpa’s son arrested for drunken driving by the traffic police.
- Jallikattu at Avoor in Pudukottai district.
