May 27, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

CRPF personnel arrive in Karur to provide security to the Income Tax officials, who continue searches for the second consecutive day on the premises of friends and relatives of Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji; Karur police register four cases in connection with the attack on IT officials. Chennai Corporation has identified illegal commercial activities in OSR lands in various parts of the city. It will inititate action against such commercial establishments. Fruit Show to be held in the Nilgiris from May 27. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to participate in centenary celebrations of former CM Karunanidhi in Salem on June 11 and release water from Mettur dam on June 12. The TNPDA has urged customers not to believe messages in the social media saying that fuel outlets will accept ₹2000 notes only if motorists refuel for that value. There is no such condition, the association said and urged the public to not attempt changing such notes at fuel outlets. More than 10 people lost their money to scammers after falling for part-time job scam on Telegram messaging platform.

Track latest news from Tamil Nadu here.

