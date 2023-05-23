Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

May 23, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on May 23, Tuesday

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today TN Chief Minister to leave on official tour to Singapore and Japan on May 23 to woo investors. Industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan aged 70 years, died in his residence in Madurai due to illnesses. Governor R. N. Ravi to offer worship at Sattainathaswamy Temple in Mayiladuthurai ahead of the kumbabishekam at the temple. Instances of death of pet animals and stray dogs due to heat stroke on the rise in Tiruchi. Pondy Tourism Department inks MoU with L&T for Swadesh Darshan 2.0 infrastructure projects. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited is inaugurating piped natural gas (PNG) connections to 50 houses at SAIL colony in Salem on Tuesday. Dharmapuri administration releases toll free number for tio offs on illicit liquor, reviews the crackdown efforts undertaken by the police. Jallikattu at South Echampatti village in Tiruchi district. Tiruchi City Police makes arrangements and steps up security for Sadhaya Vizha of Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar birth anniversary. ADVERTISEMENT

