Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- TN Chief Minister to leave on official tour to Singapore and Japan on May 23 to woo investors.
- Industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan aged 70 years, died in his residence in Madurai due to illnesses.
- Governor R. N. Ravi to offer worship at Sattainathaswamy Temple in Mayiladuthurai ahead of the kumbabishekam at the temple.
- Instances of death of pet animals and stray dogs due to heat stroke on the rise in Tiruchi.
- Pondy Tourism Department inks MoU with L&T for Swadesh Darshan 2.0 infrastructure projects.
- The Indian Oil Corporation Limited is inaugurating piped natural gas (PNG) connections to 50 houses at SAIL colony in Salem on Tuesday.
- Dharmapuri administration releases toll free number for tio offs on illicit liquor, reviews the crackdown efforts undertaken by the police.
- Jallikattu at South Echampatti village in Tiruchi district.
- Tiruchi City Police makes arrangements and steps up security for Sadhaya Vizha of Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar birth anniversary.
