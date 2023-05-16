  1. Former T.N. CM Edappadi Palaniswami to visit the kin of hooch victims.
  2. The police in the central zone launch a crackdown on bootleggers. Over 200 were arrested within a day in Tiruchi and eight other districts.
  3. Transportation of ganja in long-distance trains coming from northern destinations via Andhra continues. About 15 kg contraband seized in two trains in the last fortnight.
  4. The detaching of a coach in the EMU nearSaidapet railway station resulted in delayed operations of suburban train services towards Tambaram.
  5. Dairy development minister inspects Sholinganallur dairy. Says he will install GPS and digital lock systems for transport vehicles to prevent theft of milk and any possible adulteration.
  6. T.N. Governor R.N Ravi is scheduled to leave for Chennai from Kodaikanal. Traffic diversion in the ghat section.
  7. The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police introduced a tripod camera system at junction to curb violations
  8. HC Madurai Bench confirms the ₹8 lakh compensation awarded to a tailor from Tirunelveli district who suffered serious injuries in a bus accident.
  9. Undue delay in the conduct of convocation by Bharathidasan University causes concern to the students.