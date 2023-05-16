- Former T.N. CM Edappadi Palaniswami to visit the kin of hooch victims.
- The police in the central zone launch a crackdown on bootleggers. Over 200 were arrested within a day in Tiruchi and eight other districts.
- Transportation of ganja in long-distance trains coming from northern destinations via Andhra continues. About 15 kg contraband seized in two trains in the last fortnight.
- The detaching of a coach in the EMU nearSaidapet railway station resulted in delayed operations of suburban train services towards Tambaram.
- Dairy development minister inspects Sholinganallur dairy. Says he will install GPS and digital lock systems for transport vehicles to prevent theft of milk and any possible adulteration.
- T.N. Governor R.N Ravi is scheduled to leave for Chennai from Kodaikanal. Traffic diversion in the ghat section.
- The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police introduced a tripod camera system at junction to curb violations
- HC Madurai Bench confirms the ₹8 lakh compensation awarded to a tailor from Tirunelveli district who suffered serious injuries in a bus accident.
- Undue delay in the conduct of convocation by Bharathidasan University causes concern to the students.
