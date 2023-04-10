April 10, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Ambasamudram custodial torture issue: IAS officer Amudha to commence her probe today Demand for grants for Commercial Taxes and Registration Departments to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today The Anamalai Tiger Reserve ranks fifth among the 51 tiger reserves in the country in the latest Management Effectiveness Evaluation report. Mudumalai is among top 12 tiger reserves ranked ‘excellent’ in India, as per NTCA report Ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam’s group to hold office bearers meeting in Tiruchi The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the bail petition filed by Sridhar, one of the accused police personnel in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case. Council meeting of Tiruppur City Corporation today Drill to test readiness of health infrastructure in Pondy to cope with possible COVID-19 spike to be held today Redhills Police, Chennai, arrested three peddlers who smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh and recovered 10 kilo of ganja.

