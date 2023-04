April 09, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, set to meet Elephant Whisperers Bomman and Bellie

2. TNCC president K S Alagiri to hold press conference

3. MDMK organises Iftar in Chennai

4. Jallikattu at Sengalakudi and K.V. Kottai villages in Pudukottai district

5. Car festival today at Thiruparankundram Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple Madurai