April 08, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on April 8 and inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport. Mr. Modi will flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. He will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai. At a public programme at Alstom cricket ground, Chennai, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for road projects worth about ₹3,700 crore. Traffic arrangements and diversions have been put in place for the smooth movement of vehicles, during his visit. Work to widen the Uthiramerur-Bukkathurai road, at a cost of ₹54 crore, will be completed soon. Chennai to host the world Street children’s world cup this year, which will see the participation of more than 20 teams from across the world Health Department organises special camp for enrollment in CMCHIS.

