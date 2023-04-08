Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on April 8 and inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport. Mr. Modi will flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. He will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai.
- At a public programme at Alstom cricket ground, Chennai, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for road projects worth about ₹3,700 crore. Traffic arrangements and diversions have been put in place for the smooth movement of vehicles, during his visit.
- Work to widen the Uthiramerur-Bukkathurai road, at a cost of ₹54 crore, will be completed soon.
- Chennai to host the world Street children’s world cup this year, which will see the participation of more than 20 teams from across the world
- Health Department organises special camp for enrollment in CMCHIS.
