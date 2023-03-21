Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 21, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on March 21, 2023

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget to be presented in the Assembly today by Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam. HC Madurai Bench to pass orders on the anticipatory bail petition filed by BJP Spokesperson and advocate Prashant Umrao accused of sharing fake videos of migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu. NHRC team is visiting Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram today. An operation to capture the wild elephant in Talavadi Hills is expected to begin tomorrow. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition complaining about buildings being constructed on a temple land in Madurai. Court has summoned the Madurai Collector and the Corporation Commissioner. Aavin milk turns scarce in Tiruchi. The poultry owners in Namakkal district unanimously decided to implement the price of eggs fixed by the NECC from May 1. Jallikattu to be held at Rajagiri in Pudukottai and L. Abishekapuram in Tiruchi district Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / Agriculture

