- Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget to be presented in the Assembly today by Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam.
- HC Madurai Bench to pass orders on the anticipatory bail petition filed by BJP Spokesperson and advocate Prashant Umrao accused of sharing fake videos of migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu.
- NHRC team is visiting Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram today.
- An operation to capture the wild elephant in Talavadi Hills is expected to begin tomorrow.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition complaining about buildings being constructed on a temple land in Madurai. Court has summoned the Madurai Collector and the Corporation Commissioner.
- Aavin milk turns scarce in Tiruchi.
- The poultry owners in Namakkal district unanimously decided to implement the price of eggs fixed by the NECC from May 1.
- Jallikattu to be held at Rajagiri in Pudukottai and L. Abishekapuram in Tiruchi district
