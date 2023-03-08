Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 08, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here is a list of news from Tamil Nadu today

With Kumki Kaleem retired from service, the Anamalai Tiger Reserve authorities are seeing a successor in young Kumki Chinnathambi who has already been used for a few operations. The property tax for shops in the Nehru market is going to be revised after a few shops were wrongly measured. The rent is likely to increase with the market price over the years. Avadi Police arrested two men for allegedly cheating several after collecting money from them on the pretext of arranging medical seats in Govt Medical College in Omandurar Estate. The arm connecting the Tambaram railway station to the foot-over bridge across the GST road is nearing completion. It will help pedestrians to get directly into the station. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (Tangedco) has opposed the Union Power Ministry’s proposal to create a common pool of coal and gas-based power plants from Central power stations which have completed over 25 years of operation and urged for it to be dropped in interest of all stakeholders. With just a day to go before the start of the Assembly, the Puducherry government is awaiting MHA clearance to present the budget on March 13 as announced by Speaker Selvam. Women’s day celebrations across the State. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

