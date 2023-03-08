- With Kumki Kaleem retired from service, the Anamalai Tiger Reserve authorities are seeing a successor in young Kumki Chinnathambi who has already been used for a few operations.
- The property tax for shops in the Nehru market is going to be revised after a few shops were wrongly measured. The rent is likely to increase with the market price over the years.
- Avadi Police arrested two men for allegedly cheating several after collecting money from them on the pretext of arranging medical seats in Govt Medical College in Omandurar Estate.
- The arm connecting the Tambaram railway station to the foot-over bridge across the GST road is nearing completion. It will help pedestrians to get directly into the station.
- Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (Tangedco) has opposed the Union Power Ministry’s proposal to create a common pool of coal and gas-based power plants from Central power stations which have completed over 25 years of operation and urged for it to be dropped in interest of all stakeholders.
- With just a day to go before the start of the Assembly, the Puducherry government is awaiting MHA clearance to present the budget on March 13 as announced by Speaker Selvam.
- Women’s day celebrations across the State.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE