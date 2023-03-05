March 05, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Keeladi museum in Sivaganga district today. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to visit Madurai today and to chair meetings to review welfare programmes. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to speak in a public meeting at Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar in Chennai today. The Salem District administration announced toll-free number and a Hindi known Assistant Collector’s (training) number for migrant workers, and they can contact the district administration through the Assistant Collector. Nilgiris books festival to be inaugurated today. A gang operating from Coimbatore and cheating people using fake SIM cards was busted by Sivaganga cyber crime police. Jallikattu will be held at Kalkudi village in Pudukottai district. Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar to inaugurate a project to expand the bus stand in Ariyalur. Villupuram district police has asked migrant workers not to believe in rumours. Retirees of the Food Corporation of India have urged the Centre to implement a Supreme Court ruling granting them central government DA. A 62-year-old woman killed after being hit by a speeding car on GNT Road near Arambakkam of Tiruvallur district. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to preside over 70 weddings in Coimbatore. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to inaugurate an exhibition of Self-Help Group (SHG) products.