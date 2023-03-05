Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Keeladi museum in Sivaganga district today.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to visit Madurai today and to chair meetings to review welfare programmes.
- AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to speak in a public meeting at Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar in Chennai today.
- The Salem District administration announced toll-free number and a Hindi known Assistant Collector’s (training) number for migrant workers, and they can contact the district administration through the Assistant Collector.
- Nilgiris books festival to be inaugurated today.
- A gang operating from Coimbatore and cheating people using fake SIM cards was busted by Sivaganga cyber crime police.
- Jallikattu will be held at Kalkudi village in Pudukottai district.
- Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar to inaugurate a project to expand the bus stand in Ariyalur.
- Villupuram district police has asked migrant workers not to believe in rumours.
- Retirees of the Food Corporation of India have urged the Centre to implement a Supreme Court ruling granting them central government DA.
- A 62-year-old woman killed after being hit by a speeding car on GNT Road near Arambakkam of Tiruvallur district.
- Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to preside over 70 weddings in Coimbatore.
- Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to inaugurate an exhibition of Self-Help Group (SHG) products.
