Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 04, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Keeladi Museum opens to a world of yore today. The museum is an entry ticket into the ancient world that excites the public as much as it does the historians. A baseline survey is underway for the climate literacy programme to gauge awareness levels among people from different backgrounds. The environment department to develop suitable videos and pamphlets for each group accordingly. The city traffic is conducting meetings with the merchants’ association for partnership in improving traffic management in commercial areas. Chennai Metrowater will soon set up a monitoring, command and control centre for real-time monitoring of daily operations and functioning of various facilities. Tangedco seeks early commissioning of Unit-1 of Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) at Kalpakkam which is under shutdown since 2018. Chennai Corporation to start storm water drain work in nine areas of South Chennai with KfW funds. Industries across the State who rely heavily on migrant workers have hit the panic button as many of their employees have started leaving for their hometowns after seeing a fake video. MSMEs, real estate, construction and hospitality industries have over 85% migrant workers only. Heads of all these associations will be meeting the government to discuss support and protection of workers. Pilgrims are set to return from Katchatheevu festival around noon today. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

