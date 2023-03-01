  1. Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav to address public meeting in Chennai as part of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s 70th birthday celebrations.
  2. Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme to be implemented in more schools in Tamil Nadu today.
  3. Domestic and commercial LPG prices have been hiked from today.
  4. IMD has forecast normal temperatures for the State during the summer in its seasonal outlook.