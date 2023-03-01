Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File.
Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav to address public meeting in Chennai as part of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s 70th birthday celebrations.
Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme to be implemented in more schools in Tamil Nadu today.
Domestic and commercial LPG prices have been hiked from today.
IMD has forecast normal temperatures for the State during the summer in its seasonal outlook.
