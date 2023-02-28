February 28, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

The Madurai city police fired at a murder case accused early Tuesday. CPl leader D. Raja to hold press meet in Puducherry today. Three-tier security is in place at the counting centre where votes polled in Erode (East) Assembly bypolls will be counted on March 2. The council meeting of Salem Corporation to be held on Tuesday. Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan is inaugurating the book fair at Namakkal today. Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to inaugurate the Science Centre in Coimbatore today. The Consul Generals of Japan, South Korea and Singapore, along with the British Deputy High Commissioner (Chennai) and Director of Taiwan World Trade Centre will address the CII Coimbatore Zone Annual Conference. The ICCI Coimbatore to host interaction with the Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Industries Department S. Krishnan. PMK founder S. Ramadoss to address in Dindigul as part of his ‘Tamilai Thedi’ campaign. A rail users team from the delta region to meet the Divisional Railway Manager at Tiruchi to put forth their charter of demands. The first batch of devotees, who went on a pilgrimage to Kasi and Rameshwaram, returned on Tuesday and were received by Minister P. K. Sekarbabu. The entire expenses were borne by the government. A 47-year-old motorist was killed by a speeding tractor near Pallipet of Tiruvallur district.