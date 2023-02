Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 27, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on February 27, 2023

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Polling began at 7 a.m. at 238 polling stations in Erode (East) Assembly constituency CPI national council meeting will continue in Puducherry Major road work to begin today in various parts of Chennai The Chennai city police has intensified its search to nab the suspects in burglary at a gold jewellery shop, Perambur ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / local elections

