February 26, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Arrangements in place for polling for Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Monday.

2. Dispatch of machines and poll materials commence for the bypoll in Erode East.

3. CPI national council meet in Puducherry.

4. Tamil Nadu to hold synchronised census for terrestrial birds on March 5.

5. Jallikattu at Kattiyavayal in Pudukottai district.

