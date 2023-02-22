Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 22, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to attend a party functionary’s marriage in Tiruvarur. Police have refused permission for a black flag protest by activists. A Makhna elephant released in Dharmapuri was seen at Madukkarai in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning. Work to desilt and widen a two-km portion of the Adyar river downstream of Thiruvika bridge will begin today. Political parties will continue the final round of campaigning for the by-election in Erode (East). Tenders have been called for roadside amenities along the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) roads. This comes after tenders were invited for facilities near Nallur plaza. Street light poles with LED lights have been installed for ₹60.84 crores under the Nirbhaya Fund on internal roads. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / Erode

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.