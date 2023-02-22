- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to attend a party functionary’s marriage in Tiruvarur.
- Police have refused permission for a black flag protest by activists.
- A Makhna elephant released in Dharmapuri was seen at Madukkarai in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning.
- Work to desilt and widen a two-km portion of the Adyar river downstream of Thiruvika bridge will begin today.
- Political parties will continue the final round of campaigning for the by-election in Erode (East).
- Tenders have been called for roadside amenities along the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) roads. This comes after tenders were invited for facilities near Nallur plaza.
- Street light poles with LED lights have been installed for ₹60.84 crores under the Nirbhaya Fund on internal roads.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE