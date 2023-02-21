- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to arrive at Tiruvarur today. He is likely to call on the family members of former Minister S.N.M. Ubayadullah, who passed away recently in Thanjavur.
- DMK youth wing leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to continue his second day campaign in Erode East Assembly bypoll.
- TMC leader G. K. Vasan to campaign in Erode East Assembly bypoll today.
- BJP State unit president K. Annamalai to preside over a one-day hunger strike and a candlelight rally over the death of Lance Naik Prabhu, who was murdered.
- Actor Robo Shankar was fined for having Alexandrine parakeets at home. Authorities have seized the birds.
