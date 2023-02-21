  1. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to arrive at Tiruvarur today. He is likely to call on the family members of former Minister S.N.M. Ubayadullah, who passed away recently in Thanjavur.
  2. DMK youth wing leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to continue his second day campaign in Erode East Assembly bypoll.
  3. TMC leader G. K. Vasan to campaign in Erode East Assembly bypoll today.
  4. BJP State unit president K. Annamalai to preside over a one-day hunger strike and a candlelight rally over the death of Lance Naik Prabhu, who was murdered.
  5. Actor Robo Shankar was fined for having Alexandrine parakeets at home. Authorities have seized the birds.