Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 12, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Burglars broke open three bank ATMs in Tiruvannamalai and looted cash. Police officials to resume search of a woman and two students who went missing in River Bhavani in Coimbatore district. Following the death of two animals in open wells last week, the Forest Department has been asked to again identify open wells in Nilgiris district. A 21-year-old motorist and resident of Karimedu village was killed after he dashed into a trailer truck parked unauthorisedly on the service road of GNT road near Elavur in Tiruvallur district Auroville to host a science sprituality summit under the theme “science, spirituality and human awakening” from February 13-15. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.