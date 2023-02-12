- Burglars broke open three bank ATMs in Tiruvannamalai and looted cash.
- Police officials to resume search of a woman and two students who went missing in River Bhavani in Coimbatore district.
- Following the death of two animals in open wells last week, the Forest Department has been asked to again identify open wells in Nilgiris district.
- A 21-year-old motorist and resident of Karimedu village was killed after he dashed into a trailer truck parked unauthorisedly on the service road of GNT road near Elavur in Tiruvallur district
- Auroville to host a science sprituality summit under the theme “science, spirituality and human awakening” from February 13-15.
